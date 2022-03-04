Alex Ovechkin scores 763rd goal, Capitals beat Hurricanes to end skid



Fans named Alex Ovechkin after a goal, almost two decades ago.

For the first time in over a month, they returned home happy.

Ovekkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in the power play, Vitek Vanessek stopped 36 shots he faced, and the Washington Capitals beat Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Thursday night to take a three-game losing streak.

Washington’s longest-serving captain has scored his 33rd goal of the season and his 763rd goal in the NHL, three places behind Jaromi Jagger for third place in the career list. He has long supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the behest of the president, Ovechkin – the face of the hockey franchise in the US capital and the Stanley Cup champion – “Ovi! Ovi!” The slogan was uttered. Which has become quite familiar in his 17-year career.

“He has done a lot of good for the NHL and a lot for this organization,” said Capitals coach Peter Laviolet. “It’s a really difficult situation for him, it’s a really difficult situation for Kuznetsov and (Dmitry) Orlov and the other Russians in our team.”

Ovechkin’s goal in the third period and another goal from Orlov in the third period after the end of the Power Play period marked Washington’s first home win since January 22 and a surprise in the first round since December 29. Capitals lost six in a row at home. The 2022 is part of a recession that included defeats in 14 of their first 22 games.

“Last month we didn’t get what we wanted,” Ovechkin told ESPN. “Of course we were struggling. It was a little disappointing. But it was a good response from everyone, and we have to play the same way.”

This one was no doubt. In the first game of winger Anthony Mantha since recovering from left shoulder surgery on November 4, the Capitals took an extra leap from the opening faceoff in their step and dominated a team far above them in the standings that could precede the play-off series.

Long after Washington’s strong start, Kuznetsov scored in the 5-on-3 powerplay towards the end of the first period so that it reflected everything. Slovak defender Martin Fehreri added a fourth of the season with a great pass from forward Connor Shearer in the second off.

Before and after Ovechkin’s goal, Vanessa was a rock in the net for a team that could use a more timely save for weeks. He slides Carolina winger Martin Nekas to save a right pad and moves the puck away from Andrei Svetnikov during a crucial sequence early in the second.

“The boys help me a lot; they block shots in the first, second and third periods,” said Vanessac, who registered the third shutout of the season in his second game back from injury. “I try to help them too. It feels good.”

A day after General Manager Brian McLellan’s candid remarks, two power-play goals and a significant save came about Capitals’ illness. McLellan said his perception of where his team is in the NHL classification could make him less aggressive on the March 21 trade deadline.

More acting like this could change his mind. Columbus made the buzz for a quick shutdown for the eighth and final play-off seed before, earning two valuable points against the Hurricanes, backing up Washington at 10 with 26 games to play in the Blue Jackets’ 26.

Carolina has lost two in a row and snapped her point streak in seven games. The Hurricanes took six minor penalties, continuing the recent pattern of uncontrolled play, and did little to help goaltender Frederick Andersen, who finished with 28 saves.

“Really, we haven’t had that kind of punishment all year,” said coach Rod Brind’Amor. “Very rare. Lots of punishment. It’s definitely a trend I don’t like. I didn’t like it at all.”

Comments: Left-wing Carl Hagelin (eye) at the Washington LTIR and forward Joe Snowley (injury to the upper body) at the regular IR have made the list for Mantha. … veteran center Derek Stepan is back in the Carolina lineup, replacing Rookie Seth Jarvis. … Due to the NHL’s only division-schedule last season, this was Hurricane’s first tour of Washington since January 13, 2020. … The NHL announced Thursday that the Hurricane will face the Capitol Outdoor Stadium on February 18, 2023 in a series game at the North Carolina Railroad. This is Washington’s fourth outdoor game and Carolina’s first.

Hurricanes: Pittsburgh Penguins host back Friday night in the second half.

Capital: Host the Seattle Kraken Expansion on Saturday night.