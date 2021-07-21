Alex Rodriguez Joins Ownership Group for Timberwolves and Lynx

Former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore officially joined the ownership group of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA and the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA on Wednesday, after their purchase of a limited stake in the teams was approved by the NBA board of governors.

For now, the teams will still be controlled by their longtime owner Glen Taylor, but it is expected that in 2023 Rodriguez and Lore will be majority owners. In April, a spokesperson for the Timberwolves said the purchase agreement “will initially involve a stake in a limited partnership with a path to controlling ownership of the organization.” The teams were sold for $ 1.5 billion, The New York Times reported.

Taylor, 80, is from Minnesota and made his fortune in the printing industry. He bought the Timberwolves in 1994 from a group of owners who were trying to move the team out of state. He told the Star Tribune newspaper, which he also owns, that the sale agreement would include wording to keep the teams in Minnesota, although it is not clear whether that ended up happening.