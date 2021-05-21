Alex Rodriguez ‘slides’ into Australian TV host Belinda Russell’s Instagram DMs



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez introduced their break up in April after a two-year engagement.

And on Friday, Australian TV presenter Belinda Russell revealed she had acquired a direct message on Instagram from the previous New York Yankees star.

The At present Further host, 42, stated the baseball legend, 45, obtained in contact to reward her ‘nice content material’ after she posted a video of herself dancing within the Channel 9 studio.

A-list encounter: Newly single Alex Rodriguez ‘slid’ into Australian At present Further host Belinda Russell’s DMs on Instagram on Friday, after his break up from Jennifer Lopez. Pictured: Belinda, 42, together with her co-host Richard Wilkins

‘You have had considerably of a celeb encounter,’ Belinda’s co-host Richard Wilkins stated.

‘An A-list star has slid into your direct messages on what… Instagram?’ he added.

Belinda, who can also be a well known TikTok character, confirmed: ‘I awakened this morning, checking the socials and in my requests there was a message from Alex Rodriguez. As in A-Rod. As in J.Lo’s ex.’

Pleasant: After being quizzed by Richard on air, Belinda revealed how the previous New York Yankees baseball star (pictured), 45, praised her ‘nice content material’ – notably a latest video of herself dancing within the 2Day FM radio studio

Attention-grabbing: At present Further confirmed a screenshot of the direct message, which noticed Alex merely writing ‘nice feed!!!’

Captured his consideration: ‘All I can say is… he likes nice content material, Dickie. He simply stated nice feed!’ Belinda quipped, making an attempt to minimize her superstar encounter

At present Further then confirmed a screenshot of the direct message, by which A-Rod merely wrote ‘nice feed!!!’

‘All I can say is… he likes nice content material, Dickie. He simply stated nice feed!’ Belinda stated, downplaying her superstar encounter.

‘I went, “This cannot be actual”. So I tapped on it and it’s verified,’ she added.

‘When you depend [there’s] 4 million followers. Give me a shout-out, A-Rod, and get me some followers!’

Belinda continued: ‘I went, “this cannot be actual”. So I tapped on it and it’s verified, should you may 4 million followers. Give me a shout out A-Rod, and get me some followers!’

When Richard requested whether or not Alex was ‘hitting on her’, Belinda clarified it was merely a little bit of banter and that she’s fortunately married with three youngsters.

‘He is absolutely not [hitting on me]. He simply likes my movies… I am very fortunately married,’ she advised viewers.

Later in this system, a considerably embarrassed Belinda joked that A-Rod was ‘going to unfollow me now as a result of that is so uncool. He simply likes the movies that I do.’

Simply pleasant dialog: When Richard requested whether or not Alex was ‘hitting on her’, Belinda pressured that it was merely a little bit of enjoyable banter and that she’s fortunately married with three youngsters. ‘Certainly not [hitting on me]. He simply likes my movies…. I am very fortunately married’. Pictured with Mark Calvert and their youngsters

J.Lo and A-Rod introduced their break up in April, stating they’re ‘higher as buddies’.

In a joint assertion launched to the American At present present, they stated of their determination to separate: ‘We now have realised we’re higher as buddies and sit up for remaining so.

‘We are going to proceed to work collectively and help one another on our shared companies and tasks. We want the very best for one another and one another’s youngsters.’

Excessive-profile break up: Jennifer, 51, and Alex introduced their break up in April, stating they’re ‘higher as buddies’. Pictured in February 2019

On the time of their break up, it was revealed Jennifer and Alex have been specializing in their youngsters – Jennifer’s 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Alex’s daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 – as they’ve all grown shut.

Jennifer and Alex needed to postpone their marriage ceremony twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex beforehand stated on The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon: ‘We tried twice in 2020. We obtained bit twice by COVID-19. You already know, they are saying in baseball, third time’s the appeal, so let’s hope.

‘It has been such a loopy yr for her. So wonderful. So many blessings. Within the span of 12 months, she’s executed the Tremendous Bowl, New 12 months’s, the inaugural.’