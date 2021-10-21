Alex Turner Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



splits: 10

What is Alex Turner’s Net Worth?

Alex Turner is a musician, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $25 million. Alex Turner is best known as the frontman of the English rock band Arctic Monkeys. Additionally, he has a side project called the Last Shadow Puppets, as well as a solo career. Turner has won an Ivor Novello Award and several Brit Awards for his achievements in music.

Early Life and Education

Alex Turner was born on January 6, 1986 in Sheffield, England as the only child of school teachers David and Penny. Raised in a music-loving family, he had early, formative experiences listening to such artists as the Beach Boys, the Beatles, David Bowie, and Led Zeppelin. Until the age of eight, Turner took professional piano lessons. Later, in secondary school, he bonded with his friends and future Arctic Monkeys bandmates Matt Helders and Andy Nicholson over their love of rap groups such as the Wu-Tang Clan and Outkast. The boys subsequently became interested in rock music, and Turner was gifted with an electric guitar by his father.

As a teen, Turner went to Stocksbridge High School. He later enrolled at Barnsley College, where he studied media studies and music technology.

Arctic Monkeys

In 2002, Turner and his friends Matt Helders and Andy Nicholson formed the band Arctic Monkeys. Turner played guitar in the all-instrumental band before becoming the frontman. Arctic Monkeys had their first gig in 2003, when they played at a local pub called The Grapes. Subsequently, the band acquired a management team, and recorded a number of demos they handed out for free after shows. By 2005, Arctic Monkeys began gaining national recognition. That year, they released their debut EP, and went on their first nationwide tour. The band then signed to the independent label Domino Recording Company. In October of 2005, they released the single “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor,” which debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart. A few months later, in January of 2006, Arctic Monkeys released their debut album, “Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not.” Debuting at number one on the UK Albums Chart, it became the fastest-selling debut album in the history of British music. Following this, the band released the EP “Who the Fuck Are Arctic Monkeys?” and a stand-alone single entitled “Leave Before the Lights Come On.” Arctic Monkeys continued their success with their second album, 2007’s “Favourite Worst Nightmare.” The first of their albums featuring bassist Nick O’Malley, it debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and spawned the hit singles “Brainstorm” and “Fluorescent Adolescent.”

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

For their third album, 2009’s “Humbug,” Arctic Monkeys traveled to Joshua Tree, California to work with producer Josh Homme. Like the band’s previous albums, it topped the UK Albums Chart and was certified Platinum. Next came 2011’s “Suck it and See,” which was written by Turner in New York. Arctic Monkeys moved to Los Angeles the following year; there, they recorded their fifth studio album, “AM.” Their next album, “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino,” came out in 2018; it became the band’s sixth consecutive number-one debut in the UK.

The Last Shadow Puppets

In 2007, Turner formed the supergroup the Last Shadow Puppets with Miles Kane, James Ford, and Zach Dawes. The band released its debut album, “The Age of the Understatement,” the following year. Like Turner’s Arctic Monkeys albums, it debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart. After a lengthy hiatus, the Last Shadow Puppets returned in 2016 with the album “Everything You’ve Come to Expect.”

Other Collaborations

Turner has contributed both lyrics and vocals to works by numerous other artists. In 2007, he wrote three songs on “The State of Things,” the debut album from Reverend and The Makers. Later, in 2011, Turner cowrote numerous tracks on Miles Kane’s “Colour of the Trap.” He has continued to write and perform on tracks by Kane in the subsequent years. Among his other collaborations, Turner was a guest vocalist on “If I Had a Tail” by Queens of the Stone Age; provided lyrics and vocals to Mini Mansions’ album “The Great Pretenders”; and cowrote Alexandra Savior’s debut album “Belladonna of Sadness.”

Turner has also contributed to film and television. He wrote the acoustic soundtrack to the 2010 coming-of-age film “Submarine,” and co-composed the song “Risk” for the season two soundtrack of the HBO series “True Detective.”

Getty

Songwriting Style

Considered by many as one of the best contemporary lyricists in popular music, Turner writes songs filled with extended metaphors and wry observations about the world. His songwriting trademarks include his internal rhymes, witty turns of phrase, and ability to combine working-class social issues with subjects such as loneliness, love, and yearning. Turner has cited such influences as Method Man, Roots Manuva, John Cooper Clarke, Bob Dylan, Nick Cave, Jake Thackray, and Leonard Cohen, among other artists.

Personal Life

In 2005, Turner started dating London student Johanna Bennett, who went on to become the frontwoman of the band Totalizer. Following their split in 2007, Turner began a relationship with Alexa Chung, who appeared in the music video for the Last Shadow Puppets’ single “My Mistakes Were Made For You.” Turner and Chung subsequently moved in together in Brooklyn, New York in 2009. After separating in 2012, Turner began dating Arielle Vandenberg, who appeared in the music video for Arctic Monkeys’ “R U Mine?” The couple split in 2014, at which time Turner reunited with Chung.