Alexa will now give you more time to ask a question

Amazon has added a valuable new feature to Alexa: You can now choose more times to end your statement or question before Alexa answers it. This feature can be useful if you just want to have some more time before Alexa answers, but it’s also a useful accessibility feature, especially for people with speech impediments who need more time to say something. may be required. If you want to enable it, you can turn it on in the Alexa app.

The company has also added the ability to type requests for Android users in the Alexa app. This feature can come in handy when you don’t want to use your voice to ask Alexa questions, but it can also be a boon for accessibility. The feature, which was first added to the iOS version of the Alexa app in December 2020, is in public preview for users in the US. Apple and Google each offer similar functionality for their respective digital assistants.