Alexander Zverev rips ATP over match schedule: 'Absolute disgrace'



Alexander Zaverev had problems with the ATP Tour match schedule after losing in straight sets to rising star Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open on Sunday.

Xavier, the world’s No. 3 tennis player, said he believed he would have performed better if he had been “new” to the match. He said the late night match has affected his sleep. His semifinal match against Stefanos Citcipas began at 11pm local time and did not end until about 1am local time.

“ATP’s work was a complete disgrace this week. The final game against Carlos Alcaraz in a Masters 1000 event, who for me is the best player in the world right now … it’s tough,” Zaverev said. “I had no coordination today. I had no coordination in my survey, I had no coordination in my ground stroke. I missed two overheads that were very easy because I see the ball and everything is moving in my eyes.

“I was always a little late. My first move was not so fast. If you continue to play among the best players in the world, you have to be at the top. Otherwise, you will have no chance. I had it today. There is no chance. “

After his victory over Sitsipas, Zverev returned to the court for his serving practice, then worked with his physios and ate before returning to the hotel.

“I think we all woke up late, we all probably partyed occasionally, but if you stay up until 4 in the morning you will die the next day,” he said. “I played the next day. If you do it again, until 5am the next day, you’ll have a hard time even waking up.”

Zverev expressed his frustration with the high-profile match schedule. He said it was not “fair”.

Alcaraz lost to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal before Zverev. He lost to the German star 6-3, 6-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.