Alexander Zverev under ATP investigation on domestic abuse charges

After months of delays and complaints from players and tennis officials, the men’s professional tennis tour announced on Monday that it would investigate Alexander Zverev following allegations of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

Germany’s rising star, 24-year-old Zverev, who finished fourth in the world in men’s singles, has strongly denied allegations that he was violent during a series of physical altercations with Olya Sharipova. Sharipova, a Russian citizen, has not filed any criminal charges over the incidents which, she said, took place in 2019. The two began dating when they were teenagers, but the relationship ended more than a year ago.

Ahead of the US Open, Zverev sought an injunction in court in Germany to prevent further reporting on the allegations by Slate, who had published a lengthy article on them by Ben Rothenberg, a freelance tennis writer who occasionally appeared in The New York City. writes for the Times. The court granted the injunction, and Zverev points to this as confirmation of his innocence.

While the court downplayed it, it agreed with his argument that the evidence presented in the article was not sufficient to justify the effect on him under German law. The decision stated that such an article should have sufficient balance so that it would not leave the presumption that Zverev was guilty of the acts that Sharipova alleged.