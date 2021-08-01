Alexander Zverev Wins Gold in Olympic Men’s Singles Tournament

He was quite the best in the world on Sunday against Khachanov. By the middle of the second set, Khachanov had lost the zipper in his legs. Broken down 0-5 and in danger of an embarrassing ending, he kicked a ball high into the empty seats of the stadium.

How different a Zverev player looks from 11 months ago when, in the late stages of the US Open Finals, his game turned into a series of smooth slices and second serves. In that match, he spat out a two-set lead and served for the game at 5-3 in the fifth set but couldn’t win it. He cried during the presentation of the trophies.

Zverev pulled an ace at 130 mph to get two points closer to the gold medal, pushed a perfect backhand volley for the match point, then clinched the gold with a forehand from midfield . When Khachanov’s last shot sent the ball into the net, he collapsed to his knees and buried his face on the sidewalk.

“He played an exceptional game,” Khachanov said of Zverev. “I was ready. I was prepared. I was playing good tennis.

For Zverev, the only victory over Olympic triumph is his victory in the ATP final in 2018. But this event, although it means a lot to tennis players and offers one of the biggest prizes in species of the game, does not have the luster of an Olympic. gold medal.

The last two men to win Olympic gold are Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray – Murray won it in 2012 and 2016. Both are members of the game’s Big Four, which have moved on to the Big Three since Murray underwent joint replacement. of the hip.

Nadal skipped this tournament, as he did at Wimbledon, as did Roger Federer, but several of the other top players have played.