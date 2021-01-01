Alexandra Javi commits suicide: Kanchana 3 actress Alexandra Javi found dead in Goa apartment ‘Kanchana 3’ fame actress Alexandra Javi dies, body found in Goa

Russian model and actress Alexandra Javi has died. Alexandra Dajavi was found dead in her rented apartment in Seolim, North Goa. Alexandra Javi, 24, was found dead at her home on Friday, August 20. The actress was living in this apartment with her boyfriend. However, Goa police suspect that it is a suicide. Police are currently awaiting an autopsy report. Police said Alexandra had been mentally unwell for several days and was also on medication. Javi Raghav has appeared in Lawrence’s ‘Kanchana 3’.

Goa police suspect Alexandra may have committed suicide. Goa police are waiting for the post-mortem report to reach any conclusion. Goa police had written a letter to the Russian embassy to appoint a formal representative to complete the legal formalities. The Russian consulate informed reporters that the autopsy would be performed only with the consent of a representative of the actress’ family. They are awaiting NOC from the Russian Consulate for autopsy.



Alexandra Javi had filed a sexual harassment complaint against a Chennai-based photographer in 2019. Remarkably, ‘Kanchana 3’ was directed by Raghav Lawrence. The character of Javi in ​​this film was Rosie. Who then becomes a ghost for revenge. Oviya, Vedika Kumar, Nikki Tamboli, Kovai Sarla, Devdarshini and Mr. were the co-stars in the film.

