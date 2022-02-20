Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flies first class from Texas



It is a class act.

Socialist Republican Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dropped the generals off the coaches and felt comfortable with the first-class elite on an American Airlines flight, leaving the left wing for a spacious seat near the cockpit for a weekend of stamping for comrades on the Lone Star. State, an eyewitness told The Post.

The congresswoman was identified by a shocking tipstar who boarded a Boeing 737-800 flight AA1405 from Austin to John F. Kennedy International Airport last Sunday and was able to take a picture of the AOC two rows below her seat.

“I don’t know if anyone in the first class knew he was there or if any of his celebrities were there,” Tipster said. “He was also quite disguised,” wearing a large mask that covered half his face.

American Airlines one-way first-class flights from Austin to New York City on Sundays cost between $ 400 and $ 600. Economy Flight $ 300 to $ 400 less.

During the three-hour ride, the AOC lives in an 21-inch-wide seat with an extra 7-inch legroom that coach passengers did not enjoy. Economic travelers had to settle for snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, while first class enjoyed full dinner service.

“They like sandwiches with salads, side dishes, desserts. Alcohol offers are available for free,” said an airline representative.

Class ‘Coup’ is a new look – at least publicly – for AOC, who moved with his family from the Bronx to Yorktown Heights in Westchester when he was 5 years old.

“It’s definitely different,” said one man who knew socialism early in his political career. Back then, at least, AOC used to fly coaches. “There must have been a change in his desire to enjoy the subtleties of life.”

“He lives on top of a whole food and drives a Tesla, so he probably feels more at home at the front,” AOC’s fellow Democratic congressman sniped at one, while GOP Rep. Nicole Maliotakis accuses the AOC of “pushing radical principles to lead a luxurious life ৷ which would force its component to remain helpless.”

In September, AOC raised eyebrows to attend the Met Gala, where individual tickets started at 35,000 and tables at $ 200,000. Among the guests on the infamous 1 percent-friendly ride were billionaire heirs Benjamin Bronfman and Aurora James – a wealthy tax-dodging fashionista.

Ocasio-Cortez spent last weekend in San Antonio rallying progressive troops in support of ambitious new “squad” members. Greg Caser, a former Austin City Council member, is vying for an open house seat, while Jessica Cisneros is making an enthusiastic initial offer to Henry Queller, the current Republican wounded in the scandal.

Although most polls use campaign funds for such trips, Team AOC declined to say why he was selected to fly first class, how much the ticket cost, or who paid for the trip. Spokesman Lauren Heath will only say that “no government funding was used on this flight.”