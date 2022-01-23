Alfre Woodard Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Alfre Woodard’s Net Worth?

Alfre Woodard is an American actress, producer and activist who has a web price of $13 million {dollars}. Alfre Woodard is thought for her roles in such movies as “Cross Creek,” “Grand Canyon,” “Coronary heart and Souls,” “Ardour Fish,” and “Clemency.” On the small display screen, she earned approval for her roles on “Hill Avenue Blues,” “St. Elsewhere,” “The Follow,” and “Determined Housewives,” in addition to for her performances in quite a few tv movies, together with “Miss Evers’ Boys.” Past performing, Woodard is thought for her dedication to activism.

As of this writing she has been nominated for 18 Emmys, one Grammy and one Academy Award. She has received 4 Emmys, a Golden Globe and Three SAG awards. For a few years she held the report for many Emmy wins by a black actor. Regina King tied her report in September 2020.

Early Life and Training

Alfre Woodard was born on November 8, 1952 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to homemaker Constance and entrepreneur and inside designer Marion. She has two older siblings. As a youth, Woodard went to Bishop Kelley Excessive College; subsequently, she studied drama at Boston College.

Profession Beginnings

Woodard started her performing profession on stage, making her debut in 1974 on the Enviornment Stage in Washington, DC. Two years later, she moved to Los Angeles, California. Woodard had her breakthrough position in 1977, when she appeared within the off-Broadway play “For Coloured Ladies Who Have Thought-about Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf.” The next yr, she made her function movie debut within the thriller “Keep in mind My Identify,” and likewise had a number one position reverse Samuel L. Jackson within the tv movie “The Trial of the Moke.” In 1979, Woodard was in one other tv movie, “Freedom Street.”

Movie Profession

In 1980, Woodard was a part of the ensemble forged of the Robert Altman comedy “Well being.” Three years later, she gave her most acclaimed movie efficiency but within the biographical romance movie “Cross Creek,” incomes her an Academy Award nomination for Greatest Supporting Actress. Woodard adopted this with roles within the thriller “Extremities,” the Christmas fantasy comedy “Scrooged,” and the comedy “Miss Firecracker.” Early within the 90s, she drew approval for her performances within the dramas “Grand Canyon” and “Ardour Fish”; for the latter, she acquired a Golden Globe nomination for Greatest Supporting Actress. Woodard was subsequently in “Wealthy in Love,” “Coronary heart and Souls,” “Bopha!,” “Blue Chips,” “Crooklyn,” “The right way to Make an American Quilt,” “Primal Worry,” and “Star Trek: First Contact.” She closed out the 90s with a critically praised efficiency in Maya Angelou’s “Down within the Delta,” in addition to roles in “Mumford” and “The Wishing Tree.”

Woodard continued to be prolific within the 00s, taking up a variety of roles. Her credit early within the decade included the romantic sports activities drama “Love & Basketball”; the science-fiction thriller movie “Okay-PAX”; the biographical drama “Radio”; and the science-fiction thrillers “The Core” and “The Forgotten.” Woodard was subsequent in such movies as “Magnificence Store,” “One thing New,” “Take the Lead,” “American Violet,” and “The Household That Preys.” In 2013, she had a memorable position within the Oscar Greatest Image winner “12 Years a Slave.” Following this, Woodard was in “Annabelle,” “Mississippi Grind,” “Knucklehead,” “So B. It,” “Burning Sands,” “Saint Judy,” and “Clemency,” for which she earned a BAFTA nomination for Greatest Actress. Her later credit have included “Juanita,” “Fatherhood,” “Salem’s Lot,” and “The Grey Man.”

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Pictures

Tv Profession within the 80s and 90s

On tv within the 80s, Woodard appeared within the NBC miniseries “The Refined Gents” and on the brief-lived detective collection “Tucker’s Witch.” She had her most profitable position but in 1983, enjoying the three-episode a part of Doris Robson on the police procedural collection “Hill Avenue Blues”; for her work, Woodard received her first Emmy Award. Following a essential position on the brief-lived sitcom “Sara,” she went on to look in a myriad of acclaimed tv movies, incomes additional Emmy nominations for “Phrases by Coronary heart,” “Unnatural Causes,” and “A Mom’s Braveness: The Mary Thomas Story.” In 1986, she received her second Emmy for her visitor look within the pilot episode of “L.A. Regulation.” Additionally throughout the decade, Woodard earned two Emmy nominations for her position as Dr. Roxanne Turner on the medical drama “St. Elsewhere.”

Woodard’s work on tv within the 90s introduced her additional accolades. For her efficiency within the 1995 tv movie “The Piano Lesson,” she earned each an Emmy nomination and a SAG Award. The next yr, she earned one other Emmy nomination for her efficiency because the Queen of Brobdingnag within the miniseries “Gulliver’s Travels.” Woodard subsequently had an enormous yr in 1997, starring in two tv movies: “The Member of the Marriage ceremony” and “Miss Evers’ Boys.” For the latter, she swept all the key televised awards, successful the Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG, and NAACP Awards. In 1998, Woodard reprised her “St. Elsewhere” position in an episode of “Murder: Life on the Avenue,” incomes her yet one more Emmy nomination.

Tv Profession within the 2000s and Past

Just like the earlier many years, the 2000s have been full of skilled successes for Woodard on the small display screen. She received her fourth Emmy Award for her visitor position on “The Follow” in 2003, and in 2006 earned a nomination for her position on “Determined Housewives.” Additional nominations got here for Woodard’s performances within the tv movies “The Water is Extensive” and “Footage of Hollis Woods.” She additionally starred on two brief-lived collection, “My Personal Worst Enemy” and “Three Rivers.” From 2010 to 2011, Woodard starred on the TNT collection “Memphis Beat.” Throughout this time, she additionally acquired an Emmy nomination for her recurring position on HBO’s “True Blood.” One other notable position got here in 2012, when Woodard starred within the Lifetime tv remake of the movie “Metal Magnolias”; for her efficiency, she earned her report-breaking seventeenth Emmy nomination. Amongst her later credit are the collection “Copper,” “The Final Ship,” “State of Affairs,” “Luke Cage,” “Empire,” and “See.”

Private Life and Activism

In 1983, Woodard wed author Roderick Spencer; collectively, they’ve two youngsters named Mavis and Duncan, and reside in Santa Monica, California.

Dedicated to many activist endeavors, Woodard based the non-revenue group Artists for a New South Africa, which strives to fight AIDS on the continent and promote democracy in South Africa.