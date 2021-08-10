Algerian Soldiers Die Fighting Wildfires, President Says

ALGIERS, Algeria – At least 25 Algerian soldiers have been killed, rescuing residents from the forest fires ravaging mountain forests and villages east of the capital, the president said on Tuesday evening as the number of civilians killed by fires amounted to at least 17.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted that soldiers had saved 100 people from the fires in two areas of Kabyle, the region that is home to the North African nation’s Berber population. Eleven other soldiers were burned fighting the fires, four of them seriously, the defense ministry said.

Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane later told state television that 17 civilians were killed, bringing the total death toll to 42. He gave no details.

The Kabyle region, about 100 kilometers east of the Algerian capital, Algiers, is dotted with hard-to-reach villages. Some villagers fled, while others tried to contain the flames themselves, using buckets, branches and crude tools. The region does not have water dump planes.