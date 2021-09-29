Ali Fazal nominated for Best Actor: Ali Fazal nominated for Best Actor at Asia Content Awards for Ispit Nair in Fosgate Me Not: Ali Fazal nominated for Best Actor for ‘Ray’ at Asian Content Awards
Regarding his nomination, Ali said, “It was completely unexpected. I am grateful for this nomination. It makes a lot of sense for me to be recognized by the Asian Content Awards (ACA). Lots of great content has been created in Asia this year There is honor.
Nusrat Bharucha has been nominated for Best Actress for ‘Awebi Dastan’ on Netflix. ACA aims to bring great content from Asia to TV and OTT.
