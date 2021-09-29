Ali Fazal nominated for Best Actor: Ali Fazal nominated for Best Actor at Asia Content Awards for Ispit Nair in Fosgate Me Not: Ali Fazal nominated for Best Actor for ‘Ray’ at Asian Content Awards

Ali Fazal has been nominated for Best Actor at the Busan Film Festival’s Asian Content Awards. He was nominated for the role of Ispit Nair in ‘Forget Me Not’. The film is one of four films in the Ray series to be shown on Netflix.

Directed by Shrijit Mukherjee, the film is a modern version of Satyajit Ray’s story ‘Bipin Chaudhary Ka Smriti Bhraam’. In this film, Ali Fazal is playing the role of a fast corporate man who never forgets anything and his memory is like a computer.



Regarding his nomination, Ali said, “It was completely unexpected. I am grateful for this nomination. It makes a lot of sense for me to be recognized by the Asian Content Awards (ACA). Lots of great content has been created in Asia this year There is honor.

Nusrat Bharucha has been nominated for Best Actress for ‘Awebi Dastan’ on Netflix. ACA aims to bring great content from Asia to TV and OTT.