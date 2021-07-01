Ali Fazal posted a photo with richa chadha says Phone Uthaalo Begum

New Delhi. Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are dating each other for a long time. Both love each other very much. Both often share romantic photos with each other on social media. Both were supposed to get married in April last year but due to Kovid, they had to postpone their marriage. In such a situation, the fans are eagerly waiting that when both will get married.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor completed 21 years in the industry, said special thing by sharing the video

Now Ali Fazal has shared a photo with Richa Chadha on social media. Both are seen dressed in this photo. Sharing this photo, Ali has written a very funny caption. He wrote, when we prepare people to live a good life. He then writes to Richa, “Telephone Utha Lo Begum. Phone Utha Ja Sim Suma Sim Phone.”

After this, Ali wrote, “Cities change. People get caught, travel makes you even more stationary in the matter of love. There are complicated matters, brother, and this fight should continue, it is prayer. But without you, there is no meaning.” The pleasure I take in talking. Or the pleasure that I get is hardly possible anywhere. There is a feeling of unbridled peace on the face. Yes, sometimes I get blown away with myself. Between the ayans, but that is the ego Kind of in my own right. It’s better not to discuss it. Maybe if I ever have to get into politics, it will work. For the time being, I will keep putting aap pe dore. I have given it in writing. OK Goodbye Fiancée… Abe phone utta.”

Also read: Has boyfriend entered Sara Ali Khan’s life? picture with man went viral

This post of Ali Fazal is now becoming quite viral on social media. The way he has called Richa as Begum, in such a situation, people feel that both of them have got married secretly. Let us tell you that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have worked together in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. Now both will also be seen together in the third part of this film.