Ali Fazal will tie the knot in 2022: Ali Fazal will tie the knot with Richa Chadda early next year.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the couple whose wedding fans are eagerly awaiting are Ali Fazal and Ha’s Chadha. Ha’s Chadha and Ali Fazal were previously scheduled to get married in April last year, but the Corona epidemic forced them to change plans.

Ali Fazal’s mother later died. But now Ali Fazal has said when he and Ha Chadha will get married and what are their plans.



Will be getting married early next year

In an interview to India Today, Ali Fazal said that he and Ha are planning to get married early next year. However, no date has been fixed yet. Ali said the wedding will be in full swing and there will be a lot of celebrations.



Ali Fazal said that he and Ha Chadha are currently spending quality time with each other. The actor said that Richa Chadha is currently busy with her work commitments, but the two enjoy it very much together whenever and wherever she gets the time. In the last one or two years, Ali Fazal has seen many ups and downs in his personal life, but Richa has always stood by his side.



Thus began the love story

Ali Fazal and Ha Cha Chadha’s love story started in 2013 on the set of the movie ‘Fukre’. For a few years, the two kept their relationship a secret, but in 2017 they made it official.



Will appear in these movies

On the commercial front, Richa Chadha will be seen in ‘Madame CM’ this year, while she will be seen in ‘Fukre 3’ opposite Ali Fazal. Apart from this, Ab’s Chadha will be seen in ‘Abhi To Party Sharu Hui Hai’. Ali Fazal will also be seen in the film ‘Khufiya’. The film is being directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Tabu will also be in the film.