Ali Gony meets Shehnaz Gill: Ali Gony met Shehnaz Gill at Siddharth Shukla’s house and tweeted about how Sana is:

After the death of Siddharth Shukla, where people are saddened by the demise of their favorite star, everyone is very upset about Shahnaz Gil. Everyone is trying to figure out what position he is in right now. TV actor Ali Goni met Shahnaz with Siddharth’s family and explained how she is.

Ali Goni and Chameli were on a trip to Ladakh recently and returned on Thursday. They reached Siddhartha’s house directly from the airport to meet his mother. He also met Shahnaz last night and tweeted about Shahnaz’s condition.



Ali Goni wrote in his tweet, ‘The always smiling looking face, looked happy but only hurt as I saw it today. Be patient People asked Ali Goni why he left Sana alone.



People are constantly asking about Sana on social media. Trying to figure out what his favorite actress is like at the moment. People are saying over and over again, ‘Show us Shahnaz once or tell her updates.’ Fans are saying over and over again this time, ‘We want to see Sana.’ People are crying and seeing a glimpse of it.

It is also said that Shahnaz was with Siddharth last time. According to reports, Siddharth breathed his last on Shahnaz’s lap. Shahnaz Gill is currently in shock. It is said that Siddharth Shukla was feeling unwell, so he asked Shahnaz to stop there and slap him on the back. It is said that as soon as she fell asleep on Shahnaz’s lap, Shahnaz also saw her eyes. When Shahnaz woke up around 7 in the morning, he saw that there was no movement in Siddharth’s body. Seeing this, Shahnaz tried to wake Siddharth, but nothing happened.



After this, Shahnaz became very nervous and came from the 15th floor to the 5th floor, where Siddharth’s family was living. He called Siddharth’s sisters, who immediately called the family doctor. When the family doctor came home, they declared Siddharth dead.