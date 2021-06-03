Ali Wentworth posts snap of daughter Elliott, 18, posing with dad George Stephanopoulos before prom

Jerry Maguire and Seinfeld actress Ali Wentworth posted a heartwarming Instagram snap Wednesday of her daughter Elliott Anastasia, 18, on prom evening.

Elliott was at dwelling all dressed as much as attend the massive occasion – however before she left she posed with her father, Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, 60.

‘Prom evening! That’s not her date….’ her proud mom Ali, 56, joked as she uploaded the image to her Instagram web page.

‘That’s not her date’: Ali Wentworth posted a heartwarming Instagram snap Wednesday of her daughter Elliott Anastasia, 18, posing before prom with her dad George Stephanopoulos

Ali rose to fame as a comic book actress on the sketch present In Residing Coloration and some years in the past she created and starred on a short-lived sitcom known as Nightcap.

In the meantime George used to work as an adviser to the Clinton administration before turning into an anchorman on ABC.

The showbiz couple had been launched in 2001 once they had been arrange on a blind date by one of his exes, she informed Pleasure Behar on BUILD Collection a number of years in the past.

Initially she was not excited about relationship George inasmuch as ‘I grew up in DC amongst politics and I simply, I had no curiosity.’

Developing on 20 years: Ali and George have been married since late 2001 having gotten engaged simply two months after the blind date the place they had been launched

She confessed that it was not precisely a ‘blind date’ as she ‘knew who he was’ and he had regarded her up on Google before they met up.

Nonetheless she ‘knew’ he was the one ‘proper once I sat down’ and ‘we had been engaged two months later,’ marrying that very 12 months.

They welcomed Elliott rather less than 10 months after the marriage they usually additionally share a 16-year-old daughter named Harper.

Final 12 months early within the coronavirus lockdowns Ali got here down with COVID-19 and after she recovered she shared her experiences on The Wendy Williams Present.

Household picture: They welcomed Elliott rather less than 10 months after the marriage they usually additionally share a 16-year-old daughter known as Harper; the 4 of them are pictured in 2017

Though George was asymptomatic Ali was ‘deathly in poor health’ starting with a ‘very heavy chest, like exhausting to breathe, exhausting to breathe, I used to be strolling my canines and I assumed: “Am I, did I simply flip 94 years previous? I can not even stroll down the road.”‘

She added: ‘And after that I bought bodyaches, I bought a excessive fever. So it was principally two weeks of excessive fever, like I could not even raise my arm.’

Ali revealed; ‘After which on the finish was a horrible cough. It regarded prefer it was turning into pneumonia so I went on a unique set of very highly effective antibiotics.’