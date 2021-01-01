Alia and Varun mourn Siddharth Shukla’s death, ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan mourn Siddharth Shukla’s death

The demise of actor Siddharth Shukla has come as a shock to people in the TV and film industry. No one will believe that Siddharth Shukla is no more in this world. From ordinary to special, Siddharth Shukla is saddened by the demise of his favorite actor and is paying tributes to him. Now Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have expressed grief over the demise of their co-star Siddharth Shukla and shared a post on social media.

Alia Bhatt has paid homage to her co-star Siddharth Shukla in her film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Alia Bhatt wrote on the story of her Instagram account, ‘Warm, very lively and one of the best people I have worked with Sid. Always smile and stay positive. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans and fans who have loved him so much. Tear in silence. ‘



Alia’s Insta Story

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, who appeared in ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, has also paid homage to Siddharth Shukla. Varun Dhawan shared a photo on his Instagram account and wrote, ‘RIP brother you love many and you impressed many with your kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.



After the death of Siddharth Shukla, his fans are very sad and mourning. Bollywood and TV industry stars are also paying homage to him. Celebrities in B-Town, including Madhuri Dixit, Raj Babbar, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sunil Shetty, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee and Hansal Mehta, have mourned Siddharth Shukla’s death.

Let me tell you that Siddharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Siddharth Shukla was a famous name in the TV industry. During her career, she has acted in many popular serials like ‘Baabul Ka Angan Chhote Na’, ‘Jane Pahane Se’, ‘Yeh Ajnabi’, ‘Love You Zindagi’, ‘Balika Vadhu’.