Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor go on jungle safari: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor go on jungle safari to celebrate actor’s birthday Watch video: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoy jungle safari instead of new video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor go on jungle safari to celebrate actor's birthday

A new video of one of Bollywood’s favorite couples Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has surfaced, in which they are seen enjoying a jungle safari. In fact, instead of partying with friends on Ranbir Kapoor’s 39th birthday, he decided to spend this special day alone. This latest video of the two is going viral from this trip.

On September 28, Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, the couple enjoyed a jungle safari. In this latest video, both are seen getting down from the jeep after a jungle safari. It is clear that Alia and Ranbir decided to live a special moment for themselves instead of a big party.





Let me tell you, there is a lot of talk about marriage. It is also said that Alia and Ranbir had also reached Jodhpur to find a place for their wedding. However, there is currently no official information in this regard.



Ranbir and Alia have returned to Mumbai today. A video of Ranbir and Alia from Jodhpur airport is circulating on social media in which Ranbir and Alia are seen entering the Jodhpur airport. The video shows Ranbir defending his girlfriend to avoid the crowd.



Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’ for the first time. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mauni Roy in the lead roles. Besides, Alia will be seen in ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Love Story’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Darling’, while Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in ‘Shamshera’, ‘Animal’ and Romantic. Love is Ranjan’s film.