Alia Bhatt and Ranbir kapoor romantic new year 2022 celebration in jungle photos. Romantic New Year 2022 Celebration Jungle Photo of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia shared this picture of Ranbir Kapoor

Where Alia Bhatt is seen smiling in a picture. In the second photo, Ranbir Kapoor is seen drinking something in the glass. Looks like Alia Bhatt has clicked this picture of her all of a sudden. A beautiful view of the forest is visible in the rest of the pictures. Lions and lioness are also seen in one picture.

Alia-Ranbir’s New Year 2022 Celebration

While Ranbir Kapoor is looking very cute in a cap, Alia Bhatt is also lighting up the picture like a simple beauty without makeup. Commenting on this picture of Alia and Ranbir, Arjun Kapoor has written Nadaan Parindey. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor has shared a heart emoji.

Ranbir and Alia at Ranthambore National Park

Last year too, both had reached Ranthambore National Park for the new year. A few days back Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went to Rajasthan for a special date. From where some pictures of both of them were also revealed. Let us tell you that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will also be seen together in Brahmastra.

Ranbir and Alia shared this photo

The film is releasing simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam on 9 September 2022. There is also a lot of talk that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may also get married before the release of this film. Like Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, both are planning a family wedding at a special place.