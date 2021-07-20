Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Marry Before Release Of Brahmastra – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may tie the knot before the release of ‘Brahmastra’!

Mumbai. The news of the marriage of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Alia Bhatt is once again in the headlines. It is said that both of them can get married before the release of their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. Significantly, the two were first seen together at the wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in 2018. Since then the discussion of their affair started. Now celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has hinted that the two might get married before the release of ‘Brahmastra’.

‘Both will get married before the release of ‘Brahmastra’ and in 2021′

In fact, recently, Viral Bhayani said in a caption given in one of his social media posts that after the marriage of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, now we are excited for the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. I have heard that the two will get married before the release of their film ‘Brahmastra’ and in 2021. Along with this, he informed that Neetu Kapoor was seen outside son Ranbir’s new house. Let us tell you that Ranbir and Alia have been seen together many times to see the work of this household.

Said this in Karan Johar’s show

Earlier in Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Kaafee With Karan’, Alia had accepted her love for Ranbir. The actress had said in the show that she always wanted to marry Ranbir. It is said that both of them fell in love during the shooting of the upcoming film ‘Brahstra’. After this, both were spotted together several times. Alia was also seen with the Kapoor family on the death of Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor.

Hint shared photos

It is worth noting that on September 28, 2018, when it was Ranbir’s birthday, Alia shared the photo of the actor’s birthday party and wrote ‘Mr Handsome, Happy Birthday. In this, Ranbir was seen posing in front of the cake. Apart from this, Alia shared a photo of herself on social media. It is said that this photo was clicked by Ranbir. In its caption, Alia had expressed her wish that Ranbir should keep clicking her photos for the rest of her life. Her caption was, ‘I want sunset and you always… taking my pictures.’

workfront

On the work front, Ranbir-Alia will be seen together in the upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. Apart from this, Alia has big movies like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘RRR’. At the same time, Ranbir’s next film will be with actress Shraddha Kapoor. It will be directed by Luv Ranjan.