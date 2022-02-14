Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Valentine gift for fans lost in love in Brahmastra new still | Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor’s new pic from Brahmastra

Release date changed six times

In October 2017, Karan Johar announced Brahmastra. Since then the release date of this film has been announced five times. Initially, it was supposed to release on 15 August 2019 but the film could not be completed till then and its release date was extended to Christmas 2019. Even then the film could not be completed and it was decided to release it in June 2020. At the beginning of 2020, once again Ayan Mukerji’s team had come to know that the film would not be released in June 2020 according to the amount of work left for Brahmastra and the film was scheduled to release on 4 December 2020. Everyone also threatened Ayan that now it will not be good if he changes the date of the film. But then in 2020, Corona changed everything.

Will the film be made for 10 years?

Brahmastra is Dharma Productions’ most expensive film till date. The budget of the film is 300 crores. The film will release in five languages ​​- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. When the film was announced, Ayan Mukerji had a plan to make this trilogy within 10 years. When the film was announced as Dragon, its heroine was given a lot of consideration. Earlier Deepika Padukone was finalized in the film but everyone believed that Deepika’s look would change a lot in 10 years. In such a situation, a small heroine should be finalized.

Will the trilogy be completed?

Now it is obvious that when Ayan Mukerji has made his 10-year plan, seven years have passed since then for Brahmastra. Fans have now started trolling this film as well. Where, it has taken so many years for the first part of the film to come out, in such a situation, now the fans also suspect that the next two parts of the film may hardly be made.

Ranbir and Alia love story

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s love story started on the sets of Brahmastra. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the role of Shiva and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the film. Hearing his name, people called the film a blockbuster. After hearing the name of the film and the names of the characters of Ranbir Alia, many had speculated that the film might be based on Amish Tripathi’s book Meluha’s death.

Superhero Shiva of Brahmastra

Brahmastra is actually the story of a superhero who tries to get the world’s most powerful weapon. Ranbir Kapoor will be this superhero whose name will be Shiva and Alia Bhatt will be his girlfriend Isha. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in the role of Shiva’s guru in the film. Nagarjuna will be an archeology expert in the film. Nagarjuna will take his children to study a village on the banks of the Ganges.

The logo was launched in the fair of Mahakumbh

The logo of Brahmastra was launched during the Kumbh Mela. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji reached Sangam city Prayagraj. Interestingly, this is the birth place of Amitabh Bachchan but he could not be a part of this launch due to some reason. Since then, several release dates of the film have been announced continuously. The last confirmed date of the film was 4th December 2020 but that too has passed. Now the new release date of the film has not been announced.

