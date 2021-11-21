Alia Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty dress to kill at best friend Anushka Ranjan’s Sangeet | Alia Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty all eyes on Anushka Ranjan’s sangeet

Tum bin se debut

Aditya Seal made his film debut with the film Tum Bin 2. He also appeared in a supporting role in Namaste England but got recognition by playing a negative role in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. In this film, he appeared in the role of Ananya Pandey’s brother and Tara Sutaria’s boyfriend. After this, Aditya Seal also appeared in the lead role in Kiara Advani starrer Indu Ki Jawani.

such a meeting

Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal met in the year 2019 during a web series Fitrat by ZEE5 and ALTBalji. The series featured both Krystle D’Souza in lead roles. After that both of them started dating each other.

best friend alia

Anushka’s best friend Alia Bhatt had arrived at this sangeet function with the intention of having a blast. Although, Alia was also trolled a lot for this modern looking blouse, but people have to say that it is work.

Athiya Shetty

Anushka Ranjan’s friend Athiya Shetty also appeared on the occasion in a very beautiful green lehenga choli.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, along with her sister Samiksha Pednekar, graced the occasion. While Bhumi opted for a very beautiful glitter lehenga, Samiksha was seen in a yellow colored lehenga.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon is a special friend of Anushka’s parents Shashi and Anu Ranjan. On this occasion, Raveena Tandon appeared in a very different work lehenga.

