Alia Bhatt cooked food for the first time at her in-laws’ house? truth of the viral video! Alia Bhatt cooked food for the first time at her in-laws’ house? Made this vegetable

do activities

She often does such activities. Ranbir Kapoor has a personal chef, Harsh Dixit. Kannadada Kanda – Ramaskanda is the couple’s personal chef. It appears that both enjoy South Indian cuisine like bis beli bhaat and other similar dishes.

both are health conscious people

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are health conscious people. The private cook is available 24/7 for a couple. The chef has previously said that he is looking forward to creating a new meal for the celebrity couple.

November 2021

It seems that in November 2021, he had gone to Delhi with the couple. She was allotted a part of the hotel kitchen to prepare dishes for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Came close on the sets of Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor came close on the sets of the film Brahmastra and they believe that they gave each other heart.

are about to announce

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to make a bang announcement about their film Brahmastra. This film of Ayan Mukerji has been in the making for many years. Fans have high expectations from this.