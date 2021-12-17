Alia Bhatt did not break COVID rules during Brahmastra promotion, clears BMC, sanitized house | Alia Bhatt did not break COVID rules during Brahmastra promotion, BMC confirmed, home sanitized

News oi-Neeti Sudha

Recently, news was coming that BMC is going to take action against Alia Bhatt for breaking Kovid rules. However, let us tell you that the actress has not violated any rule. BMC confirmed that Alia Bhatt’s Kovid-19 test report came negative before going to Delhi and she was not in Quarantine.

However, BMC has sanitized Alia Bhatt’s Vastu building in Pali. Alia was recently involved in the get together at Karan Johar’s house and she is considered to be the prime high risk contact. That is why a team of BMC sanitized his building.

Let us tell you, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Amrita Arora, who attended Karan Johar’s party, have all been found to be Kovid positive. Karan Johar and his family also got tested and all are negative. Alia Bhatt has also had to undergo a test in this context.

Dismissing reports related to the violation of corona rules, the BMC official said, “If Alia has traveled with a negative corona report, then no action is taken against her.”

It is worth noting that recently Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji had reached Delhi for the promotion of their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. The poster of the film was launched at an event among the fans.

english summary Actor Alia Bhatt has not violated COVID-safety protocols by flying to New Delhi for Brahmastra promotions, confirms BMC. Alia Bhatt tested COVID negative before she left Mumbai.

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 16:00 [IST]