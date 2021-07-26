Alia Bhatt does it again Actor shares London Olympics picture as current Tokyo games | Olympics 2021: Alia Bhatt wishes Indian sportspersons, but why are people trolling?

New Delhi: When Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt started her career, she was trolled for her IQ every day. When Alia Bhatt was in any interview or public event, she used to answer questions in such a way that people could not stop laughing. Although now people have forgotten that Alia and today she is known for her immense beauty and amazing performance.

Alia Bhatt got trolled again

However, recently Alia Bhatt did something that people once again remembered the old Alia Bhatt. Actually Alia Bhatt supported Indian players in the Olympics on her Insta story. Now if you are wondering what is wrong with this, then let us tell you that he had shared the picture of London Olympics instead of Tokyo.

Are bhaii ..koi @aliaa08 ko rok lo. 2012 ke Olympics ka pic share kr rhi. pic.twitter.com/U2taag18Ra — Vaibhav (@msdian_MS07) July 24, 2021

Leave everything and check Alia Bhatt’s Insta story.. she’s so dumb — Maithun (@Being_Humor) July 24, 2021

This guy Sushil Kumar is in jail on muπder charges, Bombay blonde @aliaa08! pic.twitter.com/tkVMG766sN — Neta Ji (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) July 24, 2021

shared wrong picture

Although in the caption, he mentioned Tokyo itself. Fans immediately caught this thing and started trolling them. Sharing the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, ‘Congratulations to the Indian camp.’ Alia Bhatt also wrote the hashtag Tokyo 2021 with the picture, ie according to her she was sharing the right picture but by mistake she shared the old photo.

Such was the reaction of the people

On this mistake made by Alia Bhatt, fans made many posts and tweets on social media. A user wrote in the tweet, ‘This man is in jail for murder, Alia.’ Another user wrote, ‘Leave everything and go and watch Alia Bhatt’s Insta story. She is a very dumb girl. Similarly, many tweets have been made by people for Alia.

