Alia Bhatt expresses her love for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif reacts

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt started her film career with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year. After that he worked in many superhit films. Today, on the basis of his acting, he has made his place in the hearts of millions of people. Apart from films, Alia remains in the limelight due to her personal life. For a long time, she is in discussion about dating actor Ranbir Kapoor. It is being said that both are in a serious relationship and can get married soon. Now Alia has shared a selfie of herself, in which her love for Ranbir is clearly visible.

Alia flaunts fit body

Alia Bhatt is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans. Fans shower their love on his pictures. Now Alia has shared a selfie of herself, in which she is flaunting her fit body.

Alia expressed love

Actually, these days Alia Bhatt is doing 40 Day Fitness Challenge. In such a situation, he has posted a new selfie of his. Sharing this photo, he told that 20 days of his challenge have been completed and 20 days are left. In the photo, Alia Bhatt is seen in a blue color sports bra and leggings. But most of all his phone cover caught the attention of the people. There is a small heart on his phone cover and 8 is written next to it. It is believed that number 8 is for Ranbir. Because the number of his jersey is also 8 and he wrote Happy Birthday 8 wishing Ranbir a happy birthday.

Celebs praised by commenting

Millions of likes have come on Alia Bhatt’s photo and fans are praising her fitness fiercely. Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, famous fashion designer Manish Malhotra and her mother Soni Razdan have praised her by commenting. On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Brahmastra’. Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan are in the lead role with him in this film. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the lead role in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

