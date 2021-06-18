Alia Bhatt Fees For RRR Movie Is Higher Than Tollywood Actresses! – Alia Bhatt got such a hefty fee for the film ‘RRR’, Tollywood actress was left behind!

Mumbai. There may be speak of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt being paid a hefty quantity as a fee for her upcoming film ‘RRR’. This quantity is so excessive that until date no actress of Tollywood has been given. Sure, stories have claimed that Alia has been paid Rs 6 crore for this film.

Tollywood’s highest paid actress!

Aside from Alia Bhatt, stars like Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgan will probably be seen in SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’. The Occasions of India report claims that Alia has been paid Rs 6 crore as charges for this film. With this, Alia has change into the highest paid actress in her first South film itself. It’s mentioned that even the prime actresses of Tollywood don’t get this fee. If one other report is to be believed, Alia will give solely 10 to 12 days for ‘RRR’. Accordingly, Alia’s charges are enormous.

first look poster launch

Alia’s look from ‘RRR’ was launched not too long ago. On this first look poster, Alia is wanting very lovely in a inexperienced sari. Followers are additionally liking this avatar of Alia. The makers have offered many seems to be about the lead stars of this film Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The particular factor is that with each new look poster, the enthusiasm of the followers in the direction of this film is growing.

‘RR’ to launch on Dussehra

In response to stories, Alia Bhatt is but to shoot for her half in ‘RRR’. His half couldn’t be shot resulting from the Corona epidemic. The film will hit the theaters on the pageant of Dussehra this yr. On the different hand it’s also being mentioned that it’s going to not be doable for the makers to launch it this yr resulting from the lengthy taking pictures delay resulting from Corona. Different manufacturing associated work will even take time. There was no assertion from the makers relating to this.