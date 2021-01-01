Alia Bhatt First Audition Video: Alia Bhatt First Audition Video She Read The Lines Of Her Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt’s first audition marked the beginning of her film career with ‘Student of the Year’. Now, once again, Alia’s first audition video is going viral, in which she is seen hitting the dialogue of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s film. In this video, Alia is seen killing the dialogue of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Wake Up Sid’.

Alia made her Bollywood debut in 2012 and her first film was Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’. Nowadays Alia and Ranbir are dating each other and the talk of their marriage has been loud for a long time. The funny thing is that Alia has been in love with Ranbir since the age of 11 and she has been in love with him since childhood. Her crush for Ranbir is clearly seen in this audition video.



In the video, Golu-Molu is seen interacting with Alia Ranbir Kapoor’s film which was shot with Konkona Sen Sharma. Dharma Productions has also released this audition video on YouTube.

Praising Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar had said in an interview to PTI, “We took screen tests of more than 400 girls from Mumbai and other cities and then Niranjan Iyengar told Alia Bhatt that she would fit in the film perfectly. I tested him and agreed with him that he has the X Factor that is essential for the film.

In her first audition, Alia is seen acting on the song ‘Bahara’ and the dialogues of Ranbir’s film are also seen speaking very casually. Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport when the paparazzi saw her look and said that she looks exactly like Ranbir Kapoor. Seeing Alia wearing Ranbir Kapoor’s black pants and jacket, everyone was reminded of the actor.

