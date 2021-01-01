Alia Bhatt First Audition Video: Alia Bhatt First Audition Video She Read The Lines Of Her Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor
In the video, Golu-Molu is seen interacting with Alia Ranbir Kapoor’s film which was shot with Konkona Sen Sharma. Dharma Productions has also released this audition video on YouTube.
Praising Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar had said in an interview to PTI, “We took screen tests of more than 400 girls from Mumbai and other cities and then Niranjan Iyengar told Alia Bhatt that she would fit in the film perfectly. I tested him and agreed with him that he has the X Factor that is essential for the film.
In her first audition, Alia is seen acting on the song ‘Bahara’ and the dialogues of Ranbir’s film are also seen speaking very casually. Recently, Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport when the paparazzi saw her look and said that she looks exactly like Ranbir Kapoor. Seeing Alia wearing Ranbir Kapoor’s black pants and jacket, everyone was reminded of the actor.
