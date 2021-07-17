Alia bhatt for a selfie but actress puts forward important condition

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is busy these days with films being made on big projects. Even after being busy in films, Alia remains very active on social media and from time to time she robs the hearts of the fans by sharing her pictures. Fans of Alia’s beauty are quite crazy.

Read More:- Seeing the glamorous look of Priyanka Chopra, the senses of the fans were blown away, she was seen flaunting a handbag of two lakhs.

As soon as they see their favorite actress, they get desperate to take a picture with her. Recently, we got to see something similar, when the actress was spotted outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai, the first waiting fan requested her to take a photo with her. Then what was it, Alia also gave a lesson to that young man by answering very beautifully. During this, Alia Bhatt was seen in a black T-shirt and blue denim shorts.

On the work front, Alia is very busy these days with her upcoming films. The actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji. This pair of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor is going to explode in this film.