Alia Bhatt Gangubai Kathiawadi New release date in feb 2022 not clash with ss rajamouli RRR | Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not clash with Rajamouli’s RRR – Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ release date pushed ahead

SS Rajamouli reacted to Bhansali’s decision

Reacting to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s decision to postpone the release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi. SS Rajamouli said that he welcomes Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s decision and wishes him all the best for the film.

Alia Bhatt vs Alia

Alia Bhatt has an important role in both the films RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia is going to be seen in both the films RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi and if both the films were released together then Alia would have a box office competition on her own.

Gangubai Kathiawadi new release date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt have released the new release date of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Now the film is going to release on February 18, 2022, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Alia has been praised fiercely

When the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi was released, Alia was highly praised. She was quite fit in the role of Gangubai and her performance was highly praised by all the Bollywood stars.