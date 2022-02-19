Alia Bhatt goes all bold for the latest bathroom photo shoot amid gangubai kathiwadi promotions

Alia Bhatt was seen in a sari for a long time in connection with the promotion of the film Gangubai, while now she has got a photoshoot done in western style after a long time.

Alia Bhatt Bathroom Photoshoot: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ these days. In such a situation, the latest looks of Alia Bhatt are coming out on social media. These traditional looks of Alia Bhatt are getting a lot of love from the fans. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has now got a photoshoot done in the Wester style, whose pictures she has shared with the fans on Instagram.

In these pictures, Alia Bhatt is seen in a short dress, sometimes lying in the bathtub and sometimes sitting on the washbasin. Sharing the pictures, Alia Bhatt wrote, ‘Bye bye Berlin’. It is clear from this caption of Alia that she has got this photoshoot done in Berlin.

In the pictures, Alia is looking very beautiful in a white dress. All the fans are heartbroken on this killer style of his. Along with the fans, many celebs are also commenting on this post.

Story of Gangubai Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt’s film ‘Gangubai’ is based on a real story. Gangubai Kathiawadi was associated with the profession of prostitution. Gangubai Kathiawadi may have got into prostitution by profession due to the situation, but the work she did for women and children became an example. Gangubai Kathiawadi took big steps for sex workers. This film is based on his story.

Ranbir Alia’s relation- Alia Bhatt remains in the headlines for her love life more than her films. Alia Bhatt is in a relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor these days and there are reports that both of them may soon tie the knot. Even during the promotion of the film, Alia Bhatt has said many things on her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, while on the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is also busy promoting Alia’s film fiercely.

Alia Bhatt movies- Talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently going through a very good phase in her professional life. While Alia Bhatt is in the lead role in the film ‘Gangubai’, her most awaited film ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor is also going to be released very soon.