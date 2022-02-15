Entertainment

Alia Bhatt introduces Shantanu Maheshwari in Gangubai Kathiawadi romantic song | Shantanu – Alia's romance in Gangubai Kathiawadi's new song Jab Saiyaan

Talking about the casting of Alia Bhatt in the film, Gangubai was not made for Alia. Instead of this film, Alia Bhatt signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah but Salman Khan rejected the film. But Alia had also rejected Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in the affair of doing Inshallah with Salman Khan. Bhansali had outright dates with Alia which he did not want to let go of and that was the reason why he decided to form Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia.

Before Alia Bhatt, this film was offered to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji. Firstly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make this film with Rani Mukerji. But there were ideological differences between the two and Rani did not agree to do the film. After this the film reached Deepika Padukone. At that time, Deepika had finalized Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Sapna Didi. Deepika Padukone was supposed to play a gangster in Sapna Didi and she told Bhansali no to Gangubai.

Priyanka Chopra settled in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mind after doing an item in Ram Leela. Priyanka was the finalist for Gangubai, just waiting to get her dates. On the other hand, Bhansali along with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt announced the release of Inshallah on Eid 2020. But when Inshallah stopped, Alia suffered a lot and she expressed this to Bhansali as well. Along with this, Alia also expressed to Bhansali how badly she wants to work in his next project.

Bhansali also did not want to let Alia’s dates go anywhere as he has known Alia’s talent ever since Alia had done a test shoot with Ranbir for a film titled Balika Vadhu for Bhansali at the age of 11. At that time Ranbir was 20 years old. Eventually, Gangubai Kathiawadi came to Alia’s side. For the first time in the film, Bhansali will be seen portraying Alia Bhatt in a dark character.

On the other hand, working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Alia Bhatt is no less than a dream. Alia has given auditions for Bhansali’s films twice before but Bhansali did not cast Alia. Alia Bhatt auditioned for the childhood role of Rani Mukerji for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black. But Bhansali liked Alia’s audition so much that she did not want to see Alia’s debut with such a small character.

The film Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the mafia queen of the 60s who runs a kotha in Kamatipura but was a god to the girls there. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is the real story of the life of Koth. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see what Sanjay Leela Bhansali will do on the set and beautiful level in the film. Because Sanjay’s films are known for their set design and art direction. Ajay Devgan will also be seen in a special role in the film. He will be in the role of Karim Lala, who considered Gangubai as his sister.

Talking about Shantanu Maheshwari, he became an overnight superstar on TV with a show called Dil Dosti Dance. After this she did several reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Shantanu has been a professional dancer by profession and has made India proud with his team at the world stage. Now it remains to be seen how his film innings will be. Here’s a look at his scintillating romance with Alia.

