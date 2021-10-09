Alia Bhatt invests in wellness startups: Alia Bhatt invests in wellness startups

Recently, a direct-to-consumer wellness startup called ‘Full’ was announced which is supported by IIT Kanpur. What is special is that now Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is an investor in this company.

An innovative startup called Phool.co was started in July 2017 by engineering graduate Ankit Agarwal. The company focuses on the spherical economy that converts flower waste into charcoal-free luxury incineration products and other wellness products.



Fleather is an alternative to animal leather

The startup has developed ‘Fleder’ and is taking advantage of its flower cycling technology. Let us tell you, ‘Fleider’ is an alternative to animal leather that was recently honored by PETA as the best innovation in the vegetarian world.

The floral scent is excellent

Speaking about the latest investment, Alia said, “The floral scent is great because it has a natural scent and the packaging is amazing. I’m a fan of the founder’s approach to making bio-leather from recycled flowers.

Women are getting employment

The actress further said, ‘Their contribution will clean up our rivers, change leather and provide employment to women in India. I am proud that these products are being made in India and are being loved all over the world. I’m glad investors have joined.

The aim is to bring about systematic change

At the same time, Ankit Agarwal said, ‘At Phool.co, our goal is to bring about systematic change through innovation. Alia’s investment is the hallmark of our endeavor. This has inspired us to pave the way for global success from Tier 3 cities. I can proudly say that Phool.co is a business that was created, run by women and is now investing.