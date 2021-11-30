Jobs

Alia Bhatt is a multi talented star

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Alia Bhatt is a multi talented star
Written by admin
Alia Bhatt is a multi talented star

Alia Bhatt is a multi talented star

Alia Bhatt is a multi talented star

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with the film Student of the Year. Apart from acting, the actress has many other talents as well.

#Alia #Bhatt #multi #talented #star

READ Also  Take these precautions before using a new smartphone

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment