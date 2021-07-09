Alia Bhatt is now going to fly Hollywood, signed an agreement with international agency WME

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt started her career in the year 2012 with Karan Johar’s film ‘Student of the Year’. From the very first film, Alia had told that she is going to make her mark in Bollywood one day. After the first film, he has given many superhit films. The actress has won the hearts of crores of people with her brilliant acting. Today she is counted among the top actresses of Bollywood. But now Alia seems ready to spread her flame in Hollywood.

According to media reports, Alia Bhatt has recently signed a contract with Hollywood’s Leading International Talent Management Agency. It is being said that Alia has signed in every area of ​​this agency. So that he can get a chance to work with big international stars.

Alia has now become a part of International Talent Management Agency. This agency represents many international artists like Emma Stone, Gal Gadot, Oprah, Charlize Theron. Alia Bhatt herself has expressed her happiness on joining this agency on social media. He has expressed his happiness with a heart emoji by sharing the welcome message from WME in his Instagram story. Apart from Alia, many Bollywood stars have signed contracts with different agencies.

Talking about the work front, Alia Bhatt has many films. She will soon be seen in the film ‘Brahmastra’ directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen with her in this film. This is the first time that the two will share the screen together. Both are dating each other for a long time. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. People are eagerly waiting for this film. Also, Alia is going to be seen in the magnum opus RRR, in which she will be seen opposite the superstars of South.

