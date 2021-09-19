Alia Bhatt Kanyadan Advertisement: Targeted by Social Media Users Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt is currently discussing one of her advertisements. Social media users don’t like this story.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently in the spotlight due to one of her advertisements. In fact, she is seen in a clothing brand and Alia Bhatt is asking questions on the Kanyadan video. People are liking this advertisement of Alia Bhatt. At the same time, not all social media users like their story. Users have targeted the actress, calling it an insult to Hinduism.

The video of Alia Bhatt’s advertisement is going viral on social media. In this video, she is seen as the bride and groom in the tent. Alia Bhatt tells how much every member of the family loves her. She questioned the marriage ceremony and said she was called a foreigner. Girls are the thing to donate. Why only Kanya Dan? New Idea Kanyaman.



People like this video of Alia Bhatt but some people don’t like her idea. People are giving their reactions on social media by lying about Alia Bhatt. Users say that Alia Bhatt has insulted Hinduism. In addition, users have also stated that all brands frequently target Hindu customs and traditions. He has asked Alia Bhatt and Brand to boycott.

Social media users say there is not enough awareness against malpractices like halala and triple divorce but a lot is said against Hindu tradition. At the same time, users also want to say that this is what makes Bollywood girls films about foreign wealth and then linking it to Hinduism comes in the role of social reformer. Thus many users have targeted Alia Bhatt.