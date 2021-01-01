Alia Bhatt movie Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie Gangubai Kathiawadi: In March this year, the Metropolitan Magistrate had issued summons against Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and their production company Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd.

Mumbai High Court has stayed the proceedings against actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The High Court, in its order dated August 10, granted interim adjournment till September 7, the next date of hearing.

In March this year, the Metropolitan Magistrate had issued summons against Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and their production company Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd. The film is based on the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi. A man named Babuji Shah filed a defamation suit claiming to be the adopted son of Gangubai Kathiawadi on which summons were issued.





In this film, Alia Bhatt plays the role of the most powerful and respected ‘Madam’ Gangubai in Mumbai’s ‘Red Light’ area in the 1960s. Babuji Shah claims that the film is inspired by the novel ‘The Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

According to Babuji Shah, some parts of the novel are offensive in which the image of Gangubai Kathiawadi is misrepresented and the privacy of her life is attacked. Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Abad Ponda, a senior lawyer appearing for their company, argued that they did not know that Ganguly was Babuji Shah, the adopted son of Kathiawadi.

Justice Revati Mohit Dere issued notice to Babuji Shah on August 10 and listed the applications of Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for hearing on September 7. In a related development, a second bench of the High Court has refused to stay the screening of the film.

