Alia Bhatt Net Worth: At the age of 28, Alia Bhatt is the mistress of crores, lives the royal life

New Delhi. Alia Bhatt entered the Bollywood film industry from a very young age. And after giving one successful film after another, the name of the actress is one of the top actresses. But do you know that at the age of 25, this actress is the owner of crores of property. Today, Alia not only has beautiful houses. But cars worth crores are also included. Alia has bought all these things with her own hard work.

According to the information, the net worth of Alia Bhatt is 10 million dollars i.e. 74 crores according to Indian rupees. Alia Bhatt is very fond of spending money on property, due to which the actress often keeps buying new houses. Alia Bhatt had recently bought a house in Juhu, after which she has also taken a house for herself in Ranbir Kapoor’s building. The actress started her career in Bollywood with her film Student of the Year. After this the actress gave many superhit films.

If reports are to be believed, Alia charges between 4 to 5 crores for every film while charges 1 crore for an endorsement. And when they go to attend a special event, their fee for that is between 20 to 30 lakhs.

Alia Bhatt is one of the highest paid actresses of Bollywood today. Apart from doing films, the actress also has ads for many big brands, where Alia Bhatt has a beautiful house, she is also fond of collecting vehicles. Sitting in which the actress often goes for shooting.

Alia Bhatt earns Rs 6 crore every year. The actress’s upcoming film includes big budget films like RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra.

#Alia #Bhatt #Net #Worth #age #Alia #Bhatt #mistress #crores #lives #royal #life