Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Soni Razdan Broke Silence On Both Wedding – Will definitely get married

It was reported about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor that both are going to tie the knot in November-December. Soni Razdan has now broken the silence on this matter.

Bollywood’s famous actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in the film ‘Brahmastra’. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together on screen for the first time through this film. Apart from this film, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also in a lot of discussion about their affair. There was also news about both that they are going to tie the knot in the month of November-December. Now Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has broken the silence on this matter of her marriage.

In an interview given to Bollywood Life, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan was questioned about the marriage of both, to which she said that there is still a lot of time left in the marriage. The actress said, “Even I don’t know when the wedding will happen. I myself am waiting for the information related to this. ”

When Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan was questioned in depth in this regard, she said, “Well, there is a lot of time for these things. Both will definitely get married in the future, but there is still a lot of time left in it. The wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t even know when. You may have to call Aaliya’s agent to find out, but her agent will also know nothing about it.”

Let us tell you that in the year 2019, a fake card of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding also went viral on social media. Both the actors had come in a lot of discussion about this card. However, later Alia Bhatt’s uncle told that the card is not genuine. Apart from this, if we talk about Alia and Ranbir’s relationship, then both are often seen together on special occasions.

Recently, Randhir Kapoor also spoke to Pinkvilla regarding the marriage of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He said, “I don’t know anything about this nor have I heard this news. He will definitely get married someday, but I don’t have any information about it.” In one of his interviews, Rishi Kapoor also talked about the relationship between the two. The actor had said that Neetu likes him, Ranbir likes her.