Alia Bhatt reaction on Kangana Ranaut comment on her film gangubai kathiawadi

Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Papa’s angel

While writing Papa Ki Pari, Kangana Ranaut had said that Rs 200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office this Friday. Kangana wrote that a papa’s (movie mafia daddy) angel keeps a British passport with her. Because papa has to prove that this rom com can also do bimboacting.

Story of Gangubai Kathiawadi

The biggest drawback of this film is the poor casting. It won’t improve. It should come as no surprise that screens are now being given to Hollywood and South films. As long as there is power in the hands of the movie mafia, the destruction of Bollywood is certain. Alia has responded on this matter. Let us inform that Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S Hussain Zaidi.

Gangubai’s family alleges

Ajay Devgan is also playing a special role in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Along with this, a petition has also been filed in the court to change the name of the film. Gangubai’s family has also accused the makers of portraying her mother as a sex worker and a don, which is completely wrong.