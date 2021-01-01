Alia Bhatt remember Shi Kapoor’s memory: Ishi Shi Kapoor’s birthday: September 4 is the 69th birthday of the late actor Ishi Shi Kapoor.

The 69th birth anniversary of the late actor Ishi Shi Kapoor is on September 4. Fans are paying tribute to their favorite actor by sharing old photos on social media. He is also remembered by all the stars of the Bollywood industry. Alia Bhatt also remembers Rishi Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt on Saturday shared the first poster of Instagram’s latest film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ on the story of her Instagram account. With this he wrote, ‘Miss you.’ Alia Bhatt is currently dating Ishi Shi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor. Both are getting married.



Alia’s Insta Story

Inform Shi Kapoor was shooting for ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ but died before the shooting was over. He was replaced by Paresh Rawal in the film. The story of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ revolves around a 60 year old man who is very popular. The film is directed by Hitesh Bhatia.

Notably, 2020 Shi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. He had been battling a serious illness like cancer for two years. Cancer Shi Kapoor moved to New York in 2018 after being diagnosed with cancer and returned to India in September 2019. When Ishi Shi Kapoor was in New York, Alia Bhatt went to meet him there. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt was also present at the funeral of Alshi Kapoor.

Last Shi Kapoor’s first look in his last film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ came on his birthday

Talking about Alia Bhatt’s work front, she has many films. She will be seen in films like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Darlings’. Alia Bhatt last appeared in the film ‘Sadak 2’ in 2020.