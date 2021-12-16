alia bhatt reply what R means to her front of ranbir kapoor brahmastra motion poster launch | Ranbir Kapoor asked girlfriend Alia Kapoor, ‘What is this R factor in your life’ – got this wonderful answer

News oi-Varsha Rani

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor recently arrived in Delhi. Where Ayan Mukerji and some members of the film Brahmastra were also seen with him. Ranbir and Alia talked a lot at the motion poster launch of Brahmastra in Delhi. Where Alia was asked by Ranbir Kapoor, what does the letter R mean to you.

In fact, recently, in a program of Alia Bhatt’s RRR film, a journalist asked if Alia is lucky enough for you R alphabet. R to RRR and Ranbir Kapoor. The same question came up once again and this time it was Ranbir Kapoor himself who asked girlfriend Alia in front of everyone.

This video of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor is becoming quite viral. In which Ranbir Kapoor asks Alia and then Alia asks Ranbir what A means to him.

Ranbir Kapoor says, what is R, what is your relationship with R, why everything is R, R. What is true On this, Alia says, the truth is that R is the biggest of my life… No. 8. What does A mean in your life?

On this Ranbir Kapoor jokingly says that A means Amitabh Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji. Then in the end he also takes Alia’s name. These cute videos of both are becoming very viral on social media.

Brilliant motion poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra released, see this spectacular glimpse

Let us tell you that the motion poster of Brahmastra was released at an event in Delhi. In which Ranbir Kapoor’s look was also seen for the first time. The film will release on September 9 next year.

Their “R” & “A” game. Ranbir is too much witty man. What a presence of mind he has! I think Ranbir loves troubling Alia a lot & its pretty evident! Touchwood their relationship.#brahmastra #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/DLAt0NUGMw — sarkar_shaheb (@_socialvegan)



December 15, 2021

Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to premiere at 72nd Berlin Film Festival

Brilliant motion poster of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra released, see this spectacular glimpse

Brahmastra- Announcement of release date of Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra, the biggest explosion will happen on this day!

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham completes 20 years: Alia Bhatt replaces Kareena Kapoor, shares funny video

On the sets of RRR, Ram Charan ignores Alia Bhatt, a big reason for his close friendship with Jr NTR!

It’s Official- First poster of Brahmastra to be released on 15th December, Alia Bhatt made two big announcements!

Wait is over, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will announce the release date of ‘Brahmastra’ on this day?

Rocky and Rani’s love story – Ranveer Singh shares lovely pictures from the sets, shows a special bond with Dharmendra

RRR Trailer: Jr NTR-Ramcharan’s strong action, Alia-Ajay Devgan storm in every scene

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s marriage postponed for the third time, will be able to take seven rounds only in 2023 due to these four reasons

Shocking pictures surfaced from the sets of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s strong film!

Leaked pics from the sets of Rocky and Rani’s love story – Ranveer in a fun mood at Qutub Minar – Alia

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Netflix is buying two Knives Out sequels to make its next big franchise Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary alia bhatt reply what R means to her front of ranbir kapoor brahmastra motion poster launch

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 14:40 [IST]