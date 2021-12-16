Entertainment

alia bhatt reply what R means to her front of ranbir kapoor brahmastra motion poster launch | Ranbir Kapoor asked girlfriend Alia Kapoor, ‘What is this R factor in your life’ – got this wonderful answer

alia bhatt reply what R means to her front of ranbir kapoor brahmastra motion poster launch | Ranbir Kapoor asked girlfriend Alia Kapoor, ‘What is this R factor in your life’ – got this wonderful answer
alia bhatt reply what R means to her front of ranbir kapoor brahmastra motion poster launch | Ranbir Kapoor asked girlfriend Alia Kapoor, ‘What is this R factor in your life’ – got this wonderful answer

alia bhatt reply what R means to her front of ranbir kapoor brahmastra motion poster launch | Ranbir Kapoor asked girlfriend Alia Kapoor, ‘What is this R factor in your life’ – got this wonderful answer

News

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor recently arrived in Delhi. Where Ayan Mukerji and some members of the film Brahmastra were also seen with him. Ranbir and Alia talked a lot at the motion poster launch of Brahmastra in Delhi. Where Alia was asked by Ranbir Kapoor, what does the letter R mean to you.

In fact, recently, in a program of Alia Bhatt’s RRR film, a journalist asked if Alia is lucky enough for you R alphabet. R to RRR and Ranbir Kapoor. The same question came up once again and this time it was Ranbir Kapoor himself who asked girlfriend Alia in front of everyone.

This video of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor is becoming quite viral. In which Ranbir Kapoor asks Alia and then Alia asks Ranbir what A means to him.

Ranbir Kapoor says, what is R, what is your relationship with R, why everything is R, R. What is true On this, Alia says, the truth is that R is the biggest of my life… No. 8. What does A mean in your life?

On this Ranbir Kapoor jokingly says that A means Amitabh Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji. Then in the end he also takes Alia’s name. These cute videos of both are becoming very viral on social media.

Let us tell you that the motion poster of Brahmastra was released at an event in Delhi. In which Ranbir Kapoor’s look was also seen for the first time. The film will release on September 9 next year.

alia bhatt reply what R means to her front of ranbir kapoor brahmastra motion poster launch

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 14:40 [IST]


Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor recently arrived in Delhi. Where Ayan Mukerji and some members of the film Brahmastra were also seen with him. Ranbir and Alia talked a lot at the motion poster launch of Brahmastra in Delhi. Where Alia was asked by Ranbir Kapoor, what does the letter R mean to you.

In fact, recently, in a program of Alia Bhatt’s RRR film, a journalist asked if Alia is lucky enough for you R alphabet. R to RRR and Ranbir Kapoor. The same question came up once again and this time it was Ranbir Kapoor himself who asked girlfriend Alia in front of everyone.

This video of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor is becoming quite viral. In which Ranbir Kapoor asks Alia and then Alia asks Ranbir what A means to him.

Ranbir Kapoor says, what is R, what is your relationship with R, why everything is R, R. What is true On this, Alia says, the truth is that R is the biggest of my life… No. 8. What does A mean in your life?

On this Ranbir Kapoor jokingly says that A means Amitabh Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji. Then in the end he also takes Alia’s name. These cute videos of both are becoming very viral on social media.

Let us tell you that the motion poster of Brahmastra was released at an event in Delhi. In which Ranbir Kapoor’s look was also seen for the first time. The film will release on September 9 next year.

alia bhatt reply what R means to her front of ranbir kapoor brahmastra motion poster launch

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 14:40 [IST]


