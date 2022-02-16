Entertainment

Alia Bhatt said on Kangana's statement about 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' – "I have not heard anything like this"

Alia said that who has been a director for 25 years, it is obvious that she knows who to cast in the lead role. If anyone thinks that I am not fit for this character, then it is their opinion.

The film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making headlines. Alia Bhatt is playing the role of a prostitute in this film. who later becomes the leader of a red light district. Viewers are comparing Alia’s character in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan. Aaliya says that she has no idea about this.

In an interview, Alia told that she was cast in this, it is a big deal for her. He has no idea about Kangana and his comparison with Vidya. Alia said, “No, I have not heard anything like this. Yes, people would have suggested for casting. But I think one really shouldn’t get into it.”

Aaliya says that she doesn’t care about these things. He said that all these things do not matter to me as long as the director considers me right for this character.

Where on one side the audience is comparing Alia to Kangana and Vidya. At the same time, Kangana has also given her reaction on this film. Kangana has also expressed her opinion about immoral relationships in this film.

Alia Bhatt’s film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. Which is the story of Gangubai, a sex worker from a red light area named Kamathipura. After watching the trailer, the audience is waiting for this film.


