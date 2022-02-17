Alia Bhatt said on relationship with Ranbir Kapoor I have not hidden anything said pyaar kiya to darana kya

Alia Bhatt is in a lot of discussion these days about the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The actress has given an interview about this film, in which she has also told about her personal life.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is in a lot of discussions these days for her film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. This film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia Bhatt is currently in Germany for the screening of the film at the Berlinale Special Gala section of the Berlin Film Festival.

Before going to this festival, he gave an interview to The Indian Express. During this, he told that he had to work hard for this film based on biography because his cute, soft face and nature were questioned for this film.

About the film, he said, “I believe it is the kind of film that should be seen only in theatres. Everyone knows Sanjay sir’s films and cinematography. Gangubai is one such film which requires you to connect with the character and experience it. That feeling of watching a movie with strangers in a theatre is different.

When Alia was asked about Gangubai’s announcement, people raised questions on her casting. Responding to this, he said, ‘People thought that I am not fit for this role. Because of my looks and my innocent face, people started imagining that I was cute and bubbly. So how can I play the role of a mafia queen?’

‘I understand this very well because when I first heard the story, I was also one of those people. But the big answer is that Bhansali ji is a director who has been working for 25 years and obviously he has a vision and he knows who he is working with.

On the other hand, when asked about the experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actress said, “He is not one of those directors who only make you work. He gives you a lot of time to live with your part and character. You ask any actor, everyone says he is a wonderful person. It is everyone’s dream to work with him.

Alia Bhatt has also spoken openly about her personal life during this period, especially her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. He said ‘there is nothing to hide. There comes a time in your life when you feel that you shouldn’t speak about it. It is not that I am telling my relationship by putting posters on every wall of the city or country, but I have nothing to hide either.

“Of course I am in a relationship and I am very happy and very much in love with Ranbir. I believe a lot in this relationship. I am a bit romantic in that sense, ‘pyar kiya to darna kya’ type. I love Ranbir very much and feel comfortable with him. This is the one thing because of which we have been dating for so many years’.