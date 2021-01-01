Alia Bhatt says Siddharth Malhotra was very special: Watch Alia Bhatt movie Shershah: Alia Bhatt recently watched her friend Siddharth Malhotra’s movie Shershah.

Alia Bhatt has recently seen her friend and co-star Siddharth Malhotra’s ‘Sher Shah’. He later praised Siddharth Malhotra’s film. Alia Bhatt has spoken on social media and congratulated the entire team on the success of the film.

Alia Bhatt has written a post on the story of her Instagram account. Alia Bhatt wrote, ‘Must watch the movie. This movie made me laugh and cry and everything. Later praising Siddhartha, he said, ‘Siddharth Malhotra, you were very special. And my beautiful Kiara Advani you are really shining. Congratulations to the entire team and the entire cast. Such a beautiful movie.



Alia’s Insta Story

Siddharth Malhotra and his alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani’s performance in ‘Sher Shah’ has been lauded by his friends and fans in the Bollywood industry. Siddharth Malhotra is playing the role of martyred Captain Vikram Batra in this film. Also, Kiara Advani is in the role of his wife.



Siddharth Malhotra has shared a post on the occasion of Independence Day. Tributes have been paid to Vikram Batra and other military heroes. Siddharth Malhotra wrote, ‘Honor to Captain Vikram Batra and all the other military heroes in Delhi. The warmth and affection with which he wrote letters to his loved ones during the war. This makes them exceptional soldiers. When my eyes read these letters, I used to see a record in front of my eyes. Laughing, as they write, bombs are falling in the background. It’s as if they’ve found some quiet corner to pass the time. But when he returned to work, he would fight for his country until his last breath. But not just one record. We lost 527 records in Kargil. He lived his life – Yeh Dil Mange Mor. Let us fill our hearts with pride by remembering every soldier today. Jai Hind. Happy 75th Independence Day.

