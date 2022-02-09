Alia Bhatt Shahrukh Khan strike gold at Netflix, sold their film Darlings in a huge amount | Shahrukh Khan and Alia Bhatt’s Darlings sold in crores on Netflix

dream come true Interestingly, this year the biggest dream of Alia Bhatt’s career is being fulfilled. She will be seen in the films of her two dream directors – Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli. While Bhansali will portray Alia in a dark character with her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rajamouli’s RRR will see Alia Bhatt in a beautiful cameo. At the same time, this year Alia will give three biggest films of her career. Apart from Gangubai and RRR, she will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. upcoming movies With the release of these three films, Alia Bhatt is also preparing for the next year. On the one hand, where she is shooting for Karan Johar’s multistarrer film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Love Story with Ranveer Singh. At the same time, it is believed that Alia Bhatt will start work on Bhansali’s next film Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh as soon as this film is completed. Brilliant innings from Vijay Verma The other star of Darlings is Vijay Varma, who has been specially cast in the film at the behest of Alia Bhatt. Vijay Varma was an important part of Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy and it was from here that the stars of his fortunes changed. After this, Vijay Varma has appeared in many films playing a strong supporting character. READ Also Ajay Devgn Slapped By Son Yug After Watching Golmaal Again Film Actor Reveals Reason In Interview --> -->

Has become a digital star

Vijay Varma is currently one of the best digital stars in the country. While his work in the web series A Suitable Boy, Mirzapur and OK Computer has received a lot of appreciation, on the other hand many of his films have been released on OTT including Ghost Stories, Yaara and Bamfaad.

Shefali Shah Fans Favorite

Shefali Shah is a favorite of fans. Ever since then she appeared in the role of Akshay Kumar’s mother. After this, she has left her mark in the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother in Dil Dhadakne Do. Now Shefali Shah is all set to carve her own niche as Alia Bhatt’s mother in Darlings.

OTT Star Shefali

Shefali Shah is an OTT star. While he has made a mark for his show with Delhi Crime till the Emmy Awards, his recent series Humans is being praised a lot. The love story of her and Manav Kaul in her previous Netflix film Ajibhi Dastans was also well received by the fans and passed with full numbers.

Roshan Mathew’s second film

Darlings will be Malayalam star Roshan Mathew’s second film. He made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyar’s Choked but that film did not give him the recognition he deserved.

Story of mother daughter darlings

Darlings is a dark comedy based on a mother and daughter. Shefali Shah will be seen in the role of Alia Bhatt’s mother in the film. On the other hand, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew will be seen in strong supporting roles in the film. Darlings will be set for release in May-June of 2022.