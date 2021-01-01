Alia Bhatt shared beautiful sonkissed photo on Instagram Mom Soni Rajdan Shower Love

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently in the spotlight due to her film ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Meanwhile, Alia has shared beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram account. In these pictures she is seen posing between mountains and rivers. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote in the caption, ‘When we are on the path to learning. There is no harm in clicking some good pictures in them.

Alia shared beautiful and beautiful pictures on her Instagram account on Monday. In these pictures, she is seen wearing a peach crop top and blue jeans. Mom Soni Rajdan has also reacted to Alia’s Instagram post. Commenting, Soni Razdan wrote, “I do not agree with this.”



Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt are the daughters of Soni Rajdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh was previously married to Kiran Bhatt, with whom he has a daughter Pooja Bhatt and a son Rahul Bhatt. Sister Shaheen Bhatt and actor Ranveer Singh have also reacted to Alia’s post. Alia and Ranveer have also acted in ‘Gali Boy’.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently busy shooting for ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Karan Johar is directing the film. Earlier this month, Alia shared a video collage with Ranveer, Karan Johar and others from the first day of shooting for ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and wrote, “Many people want to fit in one caption.”

Alia Bhatt was last seen in her father’s film ‘Sadak 2’. Pooja Bhatt was also seen in the film along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. Many of Alia’s films will be screened simultaneously. The first of these is Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’. She will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. After this, he is also ready as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiyawadi’. In addition to these two great films, Alia will also be seen in her own production house debut Darling.

