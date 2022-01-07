Alia bhatt shares photos from africa vacation calls ranbir kapoor boyfriend. Alia bhatt shares photos from africa vacation calls ranbir kapoor boyfriend

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt constantly shares some or the other picture of herself on Instagram. This time Alia Bhatt has shared new pictures from her Africa trip on Friday. All these pictures of Alia have been captured by Ranbir Kapoor in the camera. Alia Bhatt herself has given this information and has also used the word boyfriend for the first time for Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt shared some of her pictures and wrote that while trying her boyfriend’s photography skills.

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor has also showered love on Alia Bhatt’s beauty without makeup and shared a heart emoji. This photo of Alia Bhatt has been liked by more than 1 crore people. Not only this, comments are also being made on Alia Bhatt’s dimple in this photo. Alia Bhatt also posted some pictures of herself and Ranbir on the new year.

Where both were seen enjoying the jungle safari. Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story started during their work together in Brahmastra. Director Ayan Mukerji said at a recent event for the film that he would like to work with Alia and Ranbir. were unhappy.

Their relationship became public before their film was released. Although Ayan said this jokingly. It was discussed that Alia and Ranbir were going to get married last year only. Both postponed this decision due to Corona. It is possible that this year Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot.

english summary Have a look Alia bhatt share photos from Africa vacation calls Ranbir Kapoor boyfriend

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 18:14 [IST]