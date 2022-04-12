Alia Bhatt shoots for Rocky Aur Rani amidst rumors of wedding postponed | Alia Bhatt is shooting amidst the news of marriage postpone

India’s most powerful star At this time, Alia Bhatt has stepped on the footsteps of success as the most powerful actress of Indian cinema. This is the reason why Rajamouli wanted him to be the face of his pan India film. So that in the film two superstars of North and South come together on screen and make the people of the whole country in fist. After winning hearts in Gangubai avatar, Alia Bhatt is ruling the screen with a cameo of Sita in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Alia Bhatt’s two special dreams Interestingly, Alia Bhatt told in an interview that she had only two dreams in terms of career which she had to fulfill. First working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film and second working in SS Rajamouli’s film. Alia Bhatt with Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi is currently garnering praise in the hearts of the audience and a lot of money at the box office. After this his film RRR will be released which is directed by SS Rajamouli. That is, two dreams of Alia Bhatt are being fulfilled in the same month. Dreams are being fulfilled again and again Interestingly, while SS Rajamouli is excited to cast Alia Bhatt in his film after RRR, Alia Bhatt is also going to work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film. After Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will start work on the remake of his film Baiju Bawra. If reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in this film. READ Also Game Builder Garage: new Nintendo Switch game is aimed at budding designers --> -->

love story of rocky and rani

Talking about work, Alia Bhatt has once again joined hands with Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy. Alia and Ranveer are shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi whose last schedule was postponed last month. But soon Alia and Ranveer Singh will be leaving for Switzerland to shoot a romantic song.

Winning hearts with Gangubai

Alia Bhatt is currently winning hearts as Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the film, Alia Bhatt plays a woman named Gangubai who is sold on a kotha at a young age. After this, Gangubai not only accepts her life as a sex worker but also fights for the basic rights of life of herself and her companions in which respect, money, house and education are the most important things. The film is based on the mafia queen of the 60s who runs a kotha in Kamathipura but was a god to the girls there. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

mahesh babu movie

After the release of RRR, SS Rajamouli is going to work with Mahesh Babu on a jungle adventure film. Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad has written the story of this film. The film will be made on a grand scale and will be shot on a live location. Rajamouli has created many characters for this film and Alia Bhatt seems perfect as the heroine of the film.

south movies

If reports are to be believed, not only Mahesh Babu, Alia Bhatt has also been approached for the next film of Alia Bhatt’s RRR to star Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt currently charges 20 crores for each film, but looking at her demand, it seems that soon Alia Bhatt’s film is going to increase rapidly.

